Details
Category: Local News

The Okotoks Scouts celebrated National Tree Day by planting a Citizen's Grove in Kadey Park yesterday with help from the Town of Okotoks.

Peter Grant, Scout Leader, says the experience was an educational one for the Scouts, as well as the Leaders.

"We had 13 scouts show up, and they were all eager to learn from the Okotoks town staff. I think myself and the other leader, Nick Wiggins, found ourselves learning quite a bit about the trees that they were planting and the climate that we were planting these trees into," he said.

Grant adds this initiative is valuable to the Scouts in terms of community service and connections.

"We have done this at least three years in a row now. It was a good suggestion where our Scouts could add to their community service, and we try to keep closely connected to the town of Okotoks," he said.

Wednesday was National Tree Day, and a new Citizen's Grove is planted each year on that day.

The Birth Place Forest is a Town Council initiative, which was developed in 2009 and re-branded as Citizen's Grove, with the goal of adding canopy cover to open spaces in town.

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email [email protected]

