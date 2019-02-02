Alberta Advantage Party Announces Candidates

The newly formed Alberta Advantage Party has announced some of its candidates for this spring's provincial election.

Former Wolf Willow Public School Trustee, Paula Lameroux is the candidate for the Rocky Mountain House-Sundre constituency, electrician, Ron Malowany will represent the Fort Saskatchewan-Vegreville constituency, and former Town of Beaumont Councillor, Gil Poitras will be the candidate for the Leduc-Beaumont constituency.

Marilyn Burns, Leader for the Alberta Advantage Party, said in a release that these candidates are truly Albertans for Alberta, and care about the province and Albertans.

More candidates for the Alberta Advantage Party will be announced in the coming weeks the anticipated election draws closer.

