Upwards Of 10 Centimetres Of Snow Possible In The Next Few Days

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement, stating there's a possibility of 10 centimetres of snow in the Foothills over the next few days.

Chances are slim, but it's possible there might be upwards of 20 centimetres of fresh powder in the mountains.

This is due to a low pressure system forming over B.C. on October 1, with the chances of it bringing snow into Northern and Southern Alberta overnight and into the following day.

Regardless of how much snow falls, driving conditions on the highways near West of Calgary, and especially the Trans-Canada are expected to worsen on Monday and Tuesday night.

In addition Environment Canada has also issued a frost advisory warning for September 30, as temperatures drop below 0 degrees overnight.

