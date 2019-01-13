Ukrainian culture is deep rooted in Alberta, with the Foothills being no exception.

Alberta has the second highest Ukrainian population in Canada next to Ontario with an estimated 332,180 Ukrainian Canadians.

With Ukrainian New Year being celebrated today, Granary Road paid tribute to the culture with their Ukrainian Festival.

Charlene Delisle, General Manager at Granary Road, herself a Ukrainian-Canadian says she is happy to promote her rich culture.

"The Ukrainian heritage is one of celebration, one of flavour and colour, and Ukrainian Christmas just happened, now it's Ukrainian New Year. Just like every other heritage, we like to make sure we recognize the lovely cultures here and do things so that the children can learn more and more about how multicultural Canada is."

Ukrainian food was the star of the show, with festivities also including Ukrainian dancing, and of course, perogy making.

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]