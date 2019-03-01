Turner Valley RCMP apprehended a man who they say is a repeat property crime offender.

On Feb. 26 just after 8 p.m., a report was made to police of two suspicious vehicles south of Black Diamond where the drivers of a white Chevrolet Avalanche and a red Dodge Durango were believed to have been impaired.

Police say the two vehicles fled from them on Fire Guard Road when the driver of the stolen Durango lost control at a corner and crashed into trees while the female driver of the Avalanche managed to evade them.

The Durango driver fled on foot and was located with help from a police service dog.

According to RCMP, Michael Zielinksi, 45, has been charged with failing to stop for police, driving while prohibited, and possession of stolen property over $5,000.

Police Zielinksi is well known to them and was recently released from custody on Feb. 9.

Zielinski's scheduled to appear in court Mar. 26.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Turner Valley RCMP at (403) 933-7227.

