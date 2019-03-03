Okotoks residents were invited to the first Council Community Connector on Saturday.

Six council members were in attendance to field questions from locals as well as to gather feedback.

Okotoks Town Councillor Tanya Thorn says the event was the first of its kind, and served as somewhat of a trial run.

"We'll come back after this and have a conversation about what it looks like and how it worked, and if we need to change the format. From my perspective, I think it was a great first start; we had some really great engagements on stuff that's currently happening and questions people have had so I think it's a really good start."

She says the event served as a way to both gather and spread information.

"All of it is to help inform council, but it also allows us to share information and clear any miscommunication in the communication. It's an information sharing thing."

The topics of discussion mainly regarded local transit, the proposed learning campus, town budget, and the Homestead Project.

