Toddler Suffers Second Degree Burns To His Feet After A Visit To The Spray Park

A local two- year- old boy is recovering swiftly after sustaining second degree superficial burns to the bottoms of his feet at the Okotoks Spray Park.

Rebecca Donockley, mother of the child, says they were getting ready to go in the water when the incident happened.

"He was sitting on the towel having a little snack before we went in the water, he got up and ran over to the metal plate and stood on it, and crouched down in pain and started screaming. I saw this happen and pulled him off, realizing he had burnt his feet," she said.

Donockley says, thankfully, the child was very resilient and was able to walk the following day after a visit to urgent care and the children's hospital, but says she wants to share the story with other parents to ensure children's safety at the spray park.

Donockley says she reported to incident to the Recreation Centre, and similar past incidents have been reported, as well,

"They assured me that something has since been placed over the plate, they did tell me they had never heard this report before, however urgent care said they have reported it in the past as well," she said.

She says she wants other parents to be aware of their surroundings, even at the spray park, to keep little ones safe.

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email [email protected]