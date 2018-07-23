It was a beautiful day Saturday for a beautiful event that saw businesses feature some of their menu items and tasty treats for all to enjoy at Taste of Okotoks.

The day brings together our community and gives businesses a chance to showcase what they have, with some great eats and fabulous treats.

Laurie Nickels from Supper Studio, says the community is a wonderful place with so many great customers and great neighbours.

"We feel super embraced by everybody. We have great customers and great neighbours, and it's fabulous," she said.

Nickels says they were excited to tell people about what they do.

"We are having our one year birthday next month, so we were super excited to tell people about what we do and how we do it," she said.

The event was a great success and runs annually in downtown Okotoks.

