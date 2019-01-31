Local artist, Tanya Ryan will be joining some big names like Brooks and Dunn and Old Dominion on the main stage at this year's Big Valley Jamboree event.

Ryan says she's got plans for what she'll be performing, but her instincts are to keep that to herself until she's out on stage at the big event.

"I have a very strong superstition, I can't tell anyone. I don't think it's terribly exciting, but it's going to be probably some stuff people have heard, and just a little bit that people haven't heard yet," she said.

Ryan adds she feels like she's moving up in the BVJ ranks, having performed at the event prior, but never on the main stage.

"I think every country artist wants to play BVJ main stage at some point, so this is awesome," she said.

She says fans can expect to see a few new things from her over the next few months, after struggling with some vocal challenges.

"I spent most part of last year with a bit of vocal troubles, so I'm hoping that's clearing out now. We've been laying down some beds, so I'll be putting out some videos and some singles in the next six to eight months," said Ryan.

Ryan says she feels like she got a promotion this year after playing the Song Writer Series and VIP stage at past BVJ events.

She says it's a dream for most country artists to play the main stage at BVJ, and she's very excited to perform with other aspiring and big name artists.

This year's event takes place on August first through fourth in Camrose, and will feature other artists such as Toby Keith, Kane Brown and Billy Ray Cyrus.

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email [email protected]