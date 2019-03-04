Suspect Arrested In Redcliff In Relation To Okotoks Break & Enter

Details
Category: Local News

RCMP have made an arrest in relation to last week's break and enter at Tailgate Mercantile.

On Mar. 1 around 1 a.m., the store, located on Elizabeth Street, was broken into by suspects who smashed the front windows of the business.

Video surveillance showed two men entering the store and stealing multiple NHL lacer sweaters and hoodies along with NHL hats, other clothing items, and cash.

Police say two days later on Mar. 3, Redcliff RCMP arrested and charged one of the two men who was alleged to be involved in the crime.

According to RCMP, Carl Christopher Quesnell, 46, of Calgary was arrested and charged with break and enter to a business, theft over $5,000, and failure to comply with conditions of an undertaking, all in relation to the incident at Tailgate Mercantile.

Quesnell was remanded in custody to appear in Okotoks Court via CCTV on Mar. 8.

RCMP say Quesnell was stopped and arrested for unrelated charges in Redcliff which resulted in the recovery of a majority of the items stolen from the break and enter in Okotoks.

The second suspect is known to police with efforts to locate him still underway.

They say his identity is not being released and they are not searching for anyone else in relation to this incident.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other crime is asked to contact Okotoks RCMP at (403) 995- 6400 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]

