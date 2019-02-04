Students at Strathcona-Tweedsmuir school will enjoy an extended weekend today, as the school has announced a full closure due to the extreme cold temperatures and poor road conditions.

Light snow is due to taper off this morning, however, the high of minus 24 will feel like minus 40 this morning and minus 32 this afternoon with wind chills.

There is a risk of frostbite occurring in minutes, and residents are advised to exercise caution and dress appropriately for the deep freeze.

Tomorrow is forecasted about the same, with a high of minus 23 and morning wind chills of minus 42 and the risk of frostbite in minutes.

We'll update any school changes or closures as the day progresses.

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email [email protected]