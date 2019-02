More snow removal will be occurring today, this time on Downey Road and Okotoks Drive

The town asks that all vehicles and other obstructions be cleared as removal vehicles commence with work.

Pedestrians and commuters are also asked to stay clear of the street or practice extreme caution during snow removal.

The town would also like to remind residents to stay away from any stockpiled snow, as it can be extremely unstable.

