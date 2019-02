Tuesday is Westmount's turn for snow removal.

Crews will be out on Westridge Road from Westland Street to Westridge Drive.

The Town is asking residents to remove vehicles and other items from roadways so crews can do a thorough job.

Residents should use caution near snow removal equipment and stay away from stockpiled snow as it can be unstable.

