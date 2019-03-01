More snow removal is set to take place before the weekend.

Crews will be out on Crystal Shores Drive from Milligan Drive to Crystal Shores Point.

They'll also be out doing clean up on Elma Street through to Clarke Avenue.

The Town says their transportation crews endeavour to do their very best and that snow removal activities are weather dependent and subject to last minute changes.

Any vehicles and obstructions should be removed from the roads prior to crews performing snow removal.

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]