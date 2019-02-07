Sigurdson Speaks On Upcoming Election

Details
Category: Local News

Highwood UCP Candidate, RJ Sigurdson, is looking ahead with determination as the spring provincial election draws closer.

He says the UCP party is standing behind him, regardless of current MLA, Wayne Anderson's claims of irregularities to Elections Alberta regarding last year's UCP nomination campaign.

"At this time I have been in contact with the party, and they've let me know that they've done extensive due diligence into the nomination, and the have emphatically confirmed the decision of the members. They support me 100 per cent as the elected candidate, and we're moving a hundred per cent towards the greater goal, which is winning the next election," said Sigurdson.

Sigurdson says he's moving forward full force and has not heard from Elections Alberta in regards to an investigation into the Highwood nomination.

"As far as the investigation, the party has not been contacted, and I personally have not been contacted either. So, we're proceeding working on the greater goal, which is winning the next election, and restoring a Conservative government back for Alberta," he said.

He adds the biggest complaint he is hearing from constituents in the Highwood riding is about the carbon tax, saying it is affecting businesses, non-profits, farmers and people on fixed incomes, and they look forward to the repeal of the "punishing carbon tax," should the UCP party win the provincial election.

