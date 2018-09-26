Details
Tuesday night was an evening of celebration for the Sheep River Health Trust.

The organization held it's annual donor appreciation dinner where Blair and Bev Gordon of Century 21 Foothills were honoured with the Mrs. John A. Campbell award.

The award was created in of honour Mrs. Campbell who played a key role in starting the Sheep River health Trust and supporting other groups in the Foothills.

Blair says it was an easy choice to make when they became a health champion with the trust three years ago.

"The trust was right up our line of charity work in that it was in the Foothills and whether it's supporting children at school with breakfast, or seniors, or health and wellness, they've helped so many initiatives throughout the Foothills region and we're proud to be one of their Health Champion's from start to finish."

Andrea Mitchell, Executive Director of the Sheep River Health Trust, says the Gordon's go above and beyond for the community.

"We really call on them, not just as a commitment financially, but to support us through all of our events. We have great ideas and we always phone them up and say 'hey, what do you think'. They're the first to put their hands up to volunteer, and not just for us but for a lot of groups in the Foothills, Blair and Bev Gordon are silent champions, they're always there to support us."

The Gordons have been a Health Champion with the Sheep River Health Trust for three years.

