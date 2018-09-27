Federal Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer has a plan to get pipelines built.

He says he's use federal constitutional powers and ban foreign money from funding groups opposing them.

He says the Liberals plan to start the consultation process over again, is just a delaying tactic to buy them more time before the next election.

"What the Liberals announced just last week was another six months of delay. And not addressing any of the actual issues around consultations. The quicker they move on this, obviously the better. So, we'd like to see a fixed timeline. We've already lost the summer season and we certainly don't want to see ourselves in a situation where we're going into the Spring with more uncertainty around it."

He says native groups in B.C. who stood to benefit with millions of dollars from the pipeline, now won't see that, which he says is unfair.

"Thirty plus indigenous communities who had signed agreements, who were going to see real benefits in their communities, should have to go without those advantages because a smaller group of people are simply opposed to it. Absolutely those concerns should be listened to and addressed. But they should not be used as an excuse to get to a "no" because of ideological grounds."

Scheer says one of the three judges in the case, in their ruling, told the government the consultations could be done fairly quickly, if they focused on the shortcomings they identified.