Details
Category: Local News

Federal Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer has a plan to get pipelines built.

He says he's use federal constitutional powers and ban foreign money from funding groups opposing them.

He says the Liberals plan to start the consultation process over again, is just a delaying tactic to buy them more time before the next election.

"What the Liberals announced just last week was another six months of delay. And not addressing any of the actual issues around consultations. The quicker they move on this, obviously the better. So, we'd like to see a fixed timeline. We've already lost the summer season and we certainly don't want to see ourselves in a situation where we're going into the Spring with more uncertainty around it."

He says native groups in B.C. who stood to benefit with millions of dollars from the pipeline, now won't see that, which he says is unfair.

"Thirty plus indigenous communities who had signed agreements, who were going to see real benefits in their communities, should have to go without those advantages because a smaller group of people are simply opposed to it. Absolutely those concerns should be listened to and addressed. But they should not be used as an excuse to get to a "no" because of ideological grounds."

Scheer says one of the three judges in the case, in their ruling, told the government the consultations could be done fairly quickly, if they focused on the shortcomings they identified.

More Local News

Town Collecting Extra Yard Waste Curbside In October

The Town of Okotoks is making it more convenient for residents to get rid of their excess yard waste this month. Throughout October, residents can leave extra yard waste out for pick up beside their…

Psychologist Weighs In On Seasonal Affective Disorder

As temperatures drop, and sunlight gets more scarce, it's normal to feel a temporary spell of winter blues. However, if you've experienced depressive symptoms for a period that you think is longer…

Albertan's Enjoy A Little Culture

Alberta Culture Days gives Albertans the opportunity to discover local arts and culture within our community. A variety of residents and businesses opened their doors in Okotoks, to display their…

Basic Maintenance Key In Fireplace Safety

Cooler weather has arrived in the Foothills which means residents may start using their fireplaces to warm up. Basic maintenance is the first place to start by checking dust build up and mechanics on…

Muth Says Stick To Business In NAFTA Talks

On and off NAFTA talks between Canada , the U.S. and Mexico continue in Washington. But what does it mean to us here in the Foothills? High River Chamber of Commerce President, Steven Muth, says…

Upwards Of 10 Centimetres Of Snow Possible In The Next Few Days

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement, stating there's a possibility of 10 centimetres of snow in the Foothills over the next few days. Chances are slim, but it's possible there…

Art, Culture And History Featured This Weekend In The Foothills

If you have an interest in local artists, family friendly events and free entertainment, there's plenty to see and do in the Foothills from September 28-30, as several local venues celebrate Alberta…

High River Couple Runs Across Canada

A local couple is dashing towards their bucket list goal, of running a half marathon in every Canadian province. Both Ron and Ann McIntosh (who are 57 and 56 respectively), have currently ran 10 half…

Local Family Launches Online Fundraiser In Support Of Addiction Recovery

An organization developed by a local family hopes to raise funds for those struggling with addiction make the journey into recovery. The local organization has an online auction in progress, as their…

Deadline Nears For Hall Of Fame Awards

The Town of Okotoks is honouring those who've made significant contributions and accomplishments in the community. The deadline is near for the Hall of Fame Awards which includes the sports, arts and…

OkotoksOnline.com is Okotoks' only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login