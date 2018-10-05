Rowan House received a significant contribution to their children's and violence prevention programming, compliments of the Birdies for Kids Campaign.

Ally Cramm, Community Relations Coordinator for Rowan House, says this initiative is a great help with 50 per cent donation matching.

"Through that program, they allow participating charities to direct donations for kids programming through their platform, and then funds are provided to match those donations up to 50 per cent," she said.

Cramm says the Birdies for Kids annual program is instrumental in the continuance of their children's focused programs.

"We're really excited about this opportunity every year, because our branch's program is one of those programs that we must raise completely through grants and donations. so to get, basically, $20,000 towards this program is a huge help for us," she said.

The campaign, presented by Shaw and Alta Link, runs annually from January through September, with the final fundraising event presented at the Shaw Charity golf Classic.

Since its inception in 2015, Rowan House has received almost $19,000. This year alone, they are grateful to announce that before donations are matched, the amount raised totals $18,000.

Cramm adds that the funds received through Birdies for Kids are utilized in their children's programming, such as speaking in schools about bullying and healthy relationships.

