RCMP Ready For #OperationImpact

Details
Category: Local News

RCMP want to make sure Albertans are safe while on their travels this Thanksgiving weekend.

It's their annual #OperationImpact campaign where the goal is to encourage safe driving behaviours as part of Canada's Road Safety Strategy 2025's goal to make the country's roads the safest in the world.

In 2016, half of the drivers involved in pedestrian casualty collisions failed to yield the right of way to the pedestrian.

According to Alberta RCMP, in October last year they recorded 17 pedestrian collisions including one fatality and 14 injuries.

Officers are offering safety tips to help keep pedestrians and motorists safe.

Pedestrians:

· Make eye contact with drivers. Ensure stopped and approaching vehicles see you before you cross in front of them. Never assume that a driver will give you the right of way.
· Make sure to be visible to drivers at all times. Wear a reflective arm band or clothing with reflective strips in the dim early morning hours or on dark evenings.
· Know and follow all traffic rules, signs and signals.
· Use crosswalks when crossing the street. Stay on sidewalks whenever possible.
· Don't be distracted. Listening to loud music or texting while walking is dangerous.

Motorists:

· Keep a careful eye out for cyclists, motorcyclists and pedestrians.
· Follow the posted speed limits at all times.
· Ensure that your vehicle lights are on and clean and that your signal lights work properly.
· Do not drive impaired by alcohol or drugs.
· Fatigue is also a form of impairment. Include rest stops and pull over if you're tired.
· Be prepared to react to wildlife along the roadsides, especially in the early evening and morning hours.

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]

More Local News

Maddison Krebs Makes Her Way To Nashville In Pursuit Of Music Career

Local musician, Maddison Krebs, has made her way to Nashville in pursuit of her career as an aspiring artist. Krebs grew up in Okotoks, and often makes return trips to visit her family and enjoy the…

Former Okotoks Pet Store Owner Suing ASPCA

Former owner of the Animal House pet store in Okotoks Tyler Marshall is now suing the ASPCA after original charges against him were dropped. Manager of Communications for the Alberta Society for the…

This Weeks Snowfall Broke Century Old Record For October

The snowfall from the initial week of October 2018, was both hectic for drivers and set a one day record for the month of October in Alberta. Between 12:00 a.m. on October 1 through 12:00 a.m. on…

Extended Camping Seasons Available For Thanksgiving Weekend

There's plenty of hunting, camping and fishing opportunities available around Alberta this holiday long weekend as several campsites around the province are offering an extended camping season for…

Okotoks Fire Services Ready For Fire Prevention Week

Okotoks Fire Services is ready for Fire Prevention Week. Fire Prevention Week takes place from Oct. 7- 13. Ken Thevenot, Okotoks Fire Chief, says this year's theme is look, listen, and learn. "We're…

Summer Students Prefer Traditional Classroom Setting

As more options for online learning is explored by the Foothills School Division, it might be tempting to assume that today's tech-savvy students prefer learning online, over the traditional…

Prepare Gardens For Winter With Free Compost

Those wanting to add some insulation to their gardens before the next snowfall hits can grab some compost from the Town. They're offering it for free at the Eco Centre. Residents just need to bring…

RCMP Ready For #OperationImpact

RCMP want to make sure Albertans are safe while on their travels this Thanksgiving weekend. It's their annual #OperationImpact campaign where the goal is to encourage safe driving behaviours as part…

Ezra Johnson And Team Achromat Top Pledges At Night Steps Fundraiser

Okotoks' Ezra Johnson, his family and Achromat team earned top spot in pledge collections at this year's Night Steps Walk in support of the Canadian National Institute for the Blind. Margaret Varty,…

Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis For HIV Prevention

For those at high risk of contracting HIV, the Alberta government has announced it will foot the bill for preventative medication. HIV Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis is a pill that helps reduce the risk of…

OkotoksOnline.com is Okotoks' only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login