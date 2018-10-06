RCMP Ready For #OperationImpact

RCMP want to make sure Albertans are safe while on their travels this Thanksgiving weekend.

It's their annual #OperationImpact campaign where the goal is to encourage safe driving behaviours as part of Canada's Road Safety Strategy 2025's goal to make the country's roads the safest in the world.

In 2016, half of the drivers involved in pedestrian casualty collisions failed to yield the right of way to the pedestrian.

According to Alberta RCMP, in October last year they recorded 17 pedestrian collisions including one fatality and 14 injuries.

Officers are offering safety tips to help keep pedestrians and motorists safe.

Pedestrians:

· Make eye contact with drivers. Ensure stopped and approaching vehicles see you before you cross in front of them. Never assume that a driver will give you the right of way.

· Make sure to be visible to drivers at all times. Wear a reflective arm band or clothing with reflective strips in the dim early morning hours or on dark evenings.

· Know and follow all traffic rules, signs and signals.

· Use crosswalks when crossing the street. Stay on sidewalks whenever possible.

· Don't be distracted. Listening to loud music or texting while walking is dangerous.

Motorists:

· Keep a careful eye out for cyclists, motorcyclists and pedestrians.

· Follow the posted speed limits at all times.

· Ensure that your vehicle lights are on and clean and that your signal lights work properly.

· Do not drive impaired by alcohol or drugs.

· Fatigue is also a form of impairment. Include rest stops and pull over if you're tired.

· Be prepared to react to wildlife along the roadsides, especially in the early evening and morning hours.

