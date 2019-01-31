After a High River school bus rolled over earlier this week, the province is considering a new safety precaution.

A 1984 study determined that seatbelts on school buses are not effective, and may even do more harm than good.

Provincial Transportation Minister Brian Mason says he has asked the province to reconsider its existing policies.

"Yes, we are. The study that transport Canada has based its current policy on needs to be reviewed. There is a federal task force that has been established to examine that. I've asked the department to move more quickly in re-examining that in light of this incident and others."

Mason says a another study on 2010 from Transport Canada indicated that school buses are very unsafe in the event of side impact or a rollover.

Three people were hospitalized after the incident on Monday, all with serious but non life-threatening injuries.

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]