A charge of sexual assault has been laid against a Calgary Priest with connections to three Foothills area churches.

62 year old Malcolm Joe D'Souza is facing the lone charge in connection to alleged incidents against an adult woman in September and October of 2012, while D'Souza was a Priest at St. Mark Roman Catholic Church on Madigan Drive in Northeast Calgary.

D'Souza also spent time as a Pastor or Associate Pastor at Christ the King in Claresholm from 2006 to 2010 and at High River's St. Francis de Sales and St. Andrews in Vulcan from 2016 until 2018.

D'Souza was arrested Friday, January 11, and will make his next court appearance, Thursday, February 21.

So far there are no complaints against D'Souza from his time in the Foothills, but Calgary Police are urging anyone who's been sexually assaulted to report it.

