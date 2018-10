Those wanting to add some insulation to their gardens before the next snowfall hits can grab some compost from the Town.

They're offering it for free at the Eco Centre.

Residents just need to bring their own shovel and pail to the east side of the Eco Centre's parking lot.

It's availalbe on a first come, first serve basis until it runs out.

Eco Centre hours of operation, are Tuesday to Saturday, 9am to 5pm.

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]