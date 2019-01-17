Preparation Key To Snowshoe Safety

Details
Category: Local News

With a fresh blanket of snow now covering the Foothills, residents may be feeling inspired to head outdoors.

Snowshoeing is a popular option around the Kananaskis region this time of year.

When picking out snowshoes there's different categories of use like casual, back country, or running. The size that will fit best is dependant on the users weight, meaning their weight plus the weight of their backpack.

Being appropriately dressed to snowshoe means wearing a synthetic or wool base layer to help wick sweat and keep the body warm, a mid layer of fleece or a puffy jacket, then an outer layer to protect from wind and precipitation. A similar technique should be used for socks and gloves.

Tangle McClaron, Interpretation and Public Education Coordinator for the Kananaskis region with Alberta Parks, says it's important the conditions are taken into consideration before heading out.

"If it's been very warm typically there won't be a lot of snow and snowshoeing conditions won't be very good so you'd want to avoid the lakes and ponds. When it's been below freezing we have a nice snow pack that makes for good snowshoeing," she explains. "Sticking to the designated trails can give a person certainty that they are on a safer trail and they won't be venturing into avalanche terrain."

McClaron says snowshoe-ers should be courteous on the trails.

"It's important to remember to share the trails and not walk on the ski trails. Time and resources have been put into grooming those cross country ski trails. If it's a shared trail, walk on the side of the ski trail and not on the track set. If you are on a shared trail you want to make sure that you yield to skiers that are coming downhill."

A communication plan should be in place before heading out of phone reception. A family member or friend should be informed of the trip with a set check-in time. Spot beacons can be used which provide one-way communication with predetermined messages. In Reach uses two-way communication, and satellite phones and VHS radios may be used however they are more difficult to find and more expensive.

Those heading into avalanche terrain should bring an avalanche transceiver, a probe, and a shovel.

For a list of trails and conditions click here.

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]

More Local News

New French Immersion Programs On the Way for the Foothills

There are some exciting programs in store for French immersion students in the Foothills. Speaking in front of the Foothills School Division on January 16th, Divisional French Immersion Facilitator…

Preparation Key To Snowshoe Safety

With a fresh blanket of snow now covering the Foothills, residents may be feeling inspired to head outdoors. Snowshoeing is a popular option around the Kananaskis region this time of year. When…

Dishing the Dirt on Vermicomposting

The Town of Okotoks hosted the first of their Green Living Workshops yesterday. Robin Buriak, also known as "Princess Dirt" presented at the workshop, which was centred around vermicomposting; the…

A Series Of Vehicle Break Ins Prompts Warning For Residents

A series of vehicle break-ins have some Okotoks residents cautioning others to be mindful of their property and vehicles when parked. In the early morning hours of January tenth, two separate…

Local Enforcement Keeping Close Eye On Intersections

Okotoks RCMP and Okotoks Municipal Enforcement want residents to be aware of their actions at intersections. They're joining officers across the province in recognizing Intersection Safety Month.…

New Year, New Exhibits At The Okotoks Museum & Archives

New year, new exhibits at the Okotoks Museum and Archives. The three new additions are titled Love Stories of the Foothills, We Made Our Own Fun, and Headstones, Hymnbooks, and Burial Traditions.…

Okotoks Dawgs Academy Coach And Alumni Drafted To LA Dodgers

After signing a contract with the LA Dodgers, Okotoks Dawgs Academy alumni and coach, Jordan Procyshen, will be heading to Arizona this coming Sunday. Procyshen is set to report in Arizona on January…

New Rules for Construction Zones

New rules for construction zones have been implemented by the Alberta Government. Contractors are now required to cover speed reduction signs if there are no workers present and if there are no…

Provincial Election Could Come By Mid-April

It looks like we could be headed to the polls in a Provincial election by the middle of April. The NDP says they'll head back to the Legislature on Monday, March 18 with a speech from the throne.…

Change To Loading Zone Looks To Enhance Busy Times At Local School

Ecole Good Shepard School has made some changes to their parking signs in front of the school in hopes of enhancing drop off and pick up times. Peter Stapley, Acting Manager for Okotoks Municipal…

OkotoksOnline.com is Okotoks' only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Upcoming Events

Login