Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis For HIV Prevention

For those at high risk of contracting HIV, the Alberta government has announced it will foot the bill for preventative medication.

HIV Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis is a pill that helps reduce the risk of HIV infection, but can cost more than 250-dollars per month.

AHS Acting Deputy Chief Medical Officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, says the medication can do a number of things.

"Be part of a combination of pills that treats people who have HIV infections, it can be used again, in combination with others, to give to people if they've had a high risk exposure for HIV, to prevent infections". Dr. Hinshaw adds

Those who are at high risk may qualify to have the drug covered.