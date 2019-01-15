Phase two for the Town of Okotoks Public Transportation Implementation Plan public participation summary is now available to residents .

Residents can now view the results of what input was gathered and what the next steps are in the process on the town's website.

Results of public input from community events at different Okotoks locations and online engagement sessions are now available.

The town offered an online survey from October 24th through November 9th of 2018, of which over 200 residents participated in. They also reached over 200 residents through online engagement sessions and community events, including graffiti boards at various Okotoks locations.

Key points addressed were the service area, fares, schedule and service hours.

Residents indicated preferences for smaller format transit vehicles, as well as an on-demand system set-up.

A draft plan is in progress, to be presented to Town Council in February. If the plan is approved, Okotoks residents can expect to see a functioning local transit system in the works later in the year.

You can view the full summary and more information by clicking here: https://www.okotoks.ca/town-services/okotoks-local-transit-implementation-plan

