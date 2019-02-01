Okotoks Chamber Striving To Increase Membership

Details
Category: Local News

One of the many 2019 goals for the Okotoks and District Chamber of Commerce is to continue to increase membership of community business owners.

Jayme Hall, Executive Director for the Okotoks and District Chamber of Commerce, says chamber benefits can be passed on to members' employees, and membership if reasonably affordable.

"The cost of membership is dependant on the amount of employees you have. If you're a home based business, one employee, you're looking at about 180 bucks for the year. If you have 13 or more employees you're looking at around 345 for the year. And the reason that is, is because all the benefits we offer through the chamber, are for your employees, as well," he said.

Hall adds one of the main reasons people join the chamber is due to the group benefits plan offered to members.

"It's great. It's a plan that i'm personally on, and it works really well for me. You have to be a chamber member to have access to those group benefits. If you're a one man show, and own a business that you're operating out of your home, you can have benefits through the chamber group insurance plan. so, that's a big reason why people join," he said.

Hall says in addition to group benefits, other services, such as, networking, member to member discounts, and having your voice heard as a local business owner are some of the other benefits members enjoy.

The chamber will strive to further increase its membership this year, with 59 new members joining in 2018. Their goal for 2019 is 35 new members, with eight already signed up since the beginning of January.

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email [email protected]

More Local News

Dawgs Banquet Cancelled Due To Medical Emergency

The Okotoks Dawgs 12th Annual Awards Banquet was cut short last night due to a medical emergency. Hall of Fame baseball writer and keynote speaker for the night, Bob Elliot, was in the middle of his…

Alberta Is Sitting In A Polar Vortex

Alberta is in the cycle of a Polar Vortex, that is bringing in cold temperatures and snow, that will see some temperature models looking at minus double digit numbers for the next couple of days.…

Town Wraps MDP Workshops

The Town of Okotoks hosted their second and final MDP Workshop on Saturday. As expected, water and housing were the two main topics residents were keen to discuss, though several issues were…

Ready, Set, Reserve Your Campsite!

The count down to camping season is on. Online booking for Alberta Provincial Parks group camp areas opens online Feb. 4 at 9a.m. Comfort campsite reservations open Feb. 11 at 9a.m. Reservation times…

Alberta Advantage Party Announces Candidates

The newly formed Alberta Advantage Party has announced some of its candidates for this spring's provincial election. Former Wolf Willow Public School Trustee, Paula Lameroux is the candidate for the…

Supreme Court Rules Oil Companies Cannot Abandon Wells

Okotoks oil company, Redwater Energy Corporation will be on the hook from the Supreme Courts ruling, that sees most oil companies, who abandoned their wells, be held accountable for covering the cost…

Suspect Arrested After 10 ATM Thefts

A man has been arrested after an investigation regarding several ATM thefts which occurred from December to January in and around Calgary. 48 year old Calgary man Guy Stewart was arrested following a…

Six More Weeks Of Winter Or Early Spring; Gearing Up For Groundhog Day

This Saturday, Groundhog Day will determine if there will be an extended winter or an early spring. It is said the tradition began in Europe where it was believed that the badger had the power to…

Fraudulent Accounts Halt Submission Readings For Millarville Home Contest

The Write a Letter, Win a House contest has posed a few problems for Alla Wagner, the Millarville woman who put her million-dollar home forth as the winning prize. Wagner says she's a little behind…

Okotoks Chamber Striving To Increase Membership

One of the many 2019 goals for the Okotoks and District Chamber of Commerce is to continue to increase membership of community business owners. Jayme Hall, Executive Director for the Okotoks and…

OkotoksOnline.com is Okotoks' only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Upcoming Events

Login