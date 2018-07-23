It's not very often an NHL player visits High River to play street hockey with kids but then again, it's not too often a town becomes a finalist for the Kraft Hockeyville competition either.

On Thursday afternoon (July 19, 2018), Kraft Hockeyville and the NHLPA were in downtown High River to donate $35,000 to the town with AltaLink donating an additional $25,000.

Joining in on the celebration was New York Islanders Right Winger, Jordan Eberle, who was signing autographs and playing street hockey with the kids.

Eberle says, "I know the passion in Canada for hockey and nothing symbolizes it more than small towns. I know a ton of hockey players who came from here and it's nice to be here and show the support".

Eberle was there on behalf of the NHLPA and was eager to sign auotgraphs and have fun with the kids.