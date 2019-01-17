New Year, New Exhibits At The Okotoks Museum & Archives

New year, new exhibits at the Okotoks Museum and Archives.

The three new additions are titled Love Stories of the Foothills, We Made Our Own Fun, and Headstones, Hymnbooks, and Burial Traditions.

Kathy Coutts, Museum Specialist, says We Made Our Own Fun takes a look at how residents entertained themselves before the arrival of television.

"This exhibit looks at some of the community things that people did together. Community dance, card parties, the clubs and organizations they belonged to, even some unstructured activities that kids in particular did."

Dresses featured in the Love Stories of the Foothills exhibit.

Coutts says Love Stories of the Foothills features wedding dresses over 100 years-old as well as tales of love and romance.

"We have a beautiful purple velvet wedding dress from the 1920's as well as some traditional wedding dresses, like a wedding dress from 1907. This exhibit also features some really interesting stories on how people met and fell in love. Some are very romantic and some are very humorous, so they're really fascinating stories of how people met in the good old days."

Headstones, Hymnbooks, and Burial Traditions highlights research by the museum's 2018 summer student Caylee Dzurka and discusses local burial traditions as well as practices around the world.

The Okotoks Museum and Archives is open Tues.- Sat. from 10a.m.- 5 p.m.

