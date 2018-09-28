There's been a change of venue for the Balloon Glow Event scheduled to take place in High River on Friday, September 28.

The event has been moved to the green space at Macleod Trail and Highwood Trail S.W., and is no longer at Spitzee School.

Expect increased visitor traffic around that area, as the town is expecting around 5000 visitors to attend the event.

Traffic control officers will be on site around 12 avenue to assist drivers heading out of town, and a detour can be taken via 498 ave./Highway 543 and 5 Street S.E.

The event will feature music, food and balloonists demonstrating how the craft takes flight by lighting their burners.

