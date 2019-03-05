New Superintendent Hired for Foothills School Division

The Board of Trustees at the Foothills School Division have appointed Chris Fuzessy as the Division's new Superintendent.

The Foothills School Division has been looking for a new Superintendent since the beginning of the 2018 school year with the Board Of Trustees not renewing past Superintendent John Bailey's contract.

Fuzessy has 26 years as an educator under his belt, he's worked as a teacher, principal, and administrator in the past.

He holds a Master of Arts, an Educational Studies Degree from Concordia University, and a Doctorate of Philosphy, Curriculum, Teaching, and Learning from the University of Toronto.

Board Chair Larry Albrecht says "Mr. Fuzessy was selected from a field of truly outstanding candidates due to his demonstrated leadership capabilities, his commitment to excellence in serving our students and their families, and his experience developing initiatives aimed at enhancing student empowerment, high quality teaching, and learning. We believe that Mr. Fuzessy will guide and support Foothills School Division as we continue to be recognized as a leader in public education in Alberta."

Pam Renelli has been holding down the fort as the Division's interim Superintendent since Bailey was let go.

Fuzessy takes over the job Monday, June 10.

