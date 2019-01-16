New rules for construction zones have been implemented by the Alberta Government.

Contractors are now required to cover speed reduction signs if there are no workers present and if there are no safety concerns.

When workers are on site, speed reductions will be enforced as usual. Additional signage is also required in construction zones, as well as more gradual speed reductions.

Transportation Minister Brian Mason says the fact that construction zone speed limits are still enforced when no workers are present has been a major complaint, and hopes these changes will make construction sites safer for workers, while also helping commuters save some time.

This should makes things a lot easier for some Foothills residents commuting into Calgary, particularly on Deerfoot North, where construction on an overpass has been occurring for several months just north of De Winton.

