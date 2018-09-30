Muth Says Stick To Business In NAFTA Talks

On and off NAFTA talks between Canada , the U.S. and Mexico continue in Washington.

But what does it mean to us here in the Foothills?

High River Chamber of Commerce President, Steven Muth, says whether or not a deal is struck by this weekend's deadline, it won't make a big difference to us immediately, but we will feel it.

Particularly in the agriculture sector.

"Whether it is an agricultural issue that affects the beef industry. We would be effected somewhat with the Cargill plant being a major employer in the local area. Or whether it be on grain shipments or grain farmers. All sorts of things like that."

Muth says his biggest issue is in how negotiations are going.

He says as long as negotiators are looking to make a business deal, it'll be fine, but it's when they start throwing in virtue signalling, that can cause problems.

His advice?

Stick to business.