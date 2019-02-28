High River RCMP say a new scam is making the rounds in the Foothills.

Sergeant Ryan Dlin says they've had a couple of people come into the detachment over the last couple of days after being scammed by phone calls claiming to be part of the STARS lottery.

"Their claim is that a High River resident has won a prize through STARS. But in order to claim the prize, they have to send a bank draft to different locations across Canada. So, of course, normal process if you actually win something through a lottery, you never have to pay to claim that prize. So, this is a full-on scam."

Dlin, says the timing of the phone scam is no coincidence.

"STARS is just starting into their campaign. I think it's been in the media and on social media as well. So they have a legitimate campaign to raise money but this is an offshoot of it and it's not actual."

Dlin says no lottery will ever ask you to send money, and if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.

He says your best bet is to simply hang up if they call.

