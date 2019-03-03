The Alberta Party's Tim Meech has won a reprieve.

He appeared in front of an Edmonton Judge Thursday, February 28, with the justice putting aside his Elections Alberta Ban on running in this Spring's Provincial Election for filing paperwork late.

Meech says after other candidates had their bans lifted, he figured he'd get his lifted too.

"We we're very confident, well, there are still legal arguments to be made, but we were confident that we would have a positive outcome and thankfully, the justice saw it the same way."

Meech says he'll be back out door knocking this weekend in the Livingstone-Macleod Riding.

