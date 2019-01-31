Details
Category: Local News

Even though it's still winter for another month and a half, the Millarville Agricultural and Racing Society is looking ahead to spring.

The Millarville Farmers' Market has been bringing residents together for 31 years and applications for vendors open Feb. 1.

Melonie McKee, Manager of the Millarville Farmers' Market, says the market will continue to focus on highlighting growers and makers from the region.

"The market has definitely grown. I think when I first started there was only about 140 spaces, so we've brought in additional spaces and the public is really caring about where their food is coming from, and the crafters as well, they want to know that it's made, baked, or grown in Alberta more than ever," she explains. "So that kind of stuff seems to be a really big trend right now and the vendors are paying attention to that."

The market now has about 180 spaces per market with about 260 vendors being accepted for the season.

Eighty per cent of the vendors need to have products that are made, baked, or grown in Alberta. Other vendors chosen should help to enhance the market's mix of products.

Mckee says they'll be taking part in a provincial initiative to spread the work on the importance of supporting our local farmers.

"It's their living so the more we can support local we really try to. Last year Alberta launched Local Food Week, which is August 11 to 18, so we're really going to be participating hard in that this year too, just to get the education out there of explaining to people what is local and where and when they can get it."

The first Millarville Market date of 2019 is June 15.

Applications for vendors need to submitted by Mar. 1.

For more information click here.

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]

