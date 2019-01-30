Nanton RCMP have arrested a man who was already facing charges from earlier in the month.

At approximately 4am on January 29th, police responded to a reported break-in near Parkland, Alberta.

They soon apprehended a man who was in the midst of removing a large amount of copper wire from the industrial site.

42 year old Calgary man Brian Edward Tanner had previously been arrested on January 18th, after stealing copper wire, batteries, and industrial pumps from several High River oilfield sites. He and another suspect were released with conditions to appear in Okotoks provincial court.

His charges include:

-Breaking and entering with intent

-Mischief/damage to property over $5,000

-Possession of break-in instruments

-Fail to comply with a recognizance (x9)

Police say the repair cost would have been in excess of $50,000, had Tanner succeeded.

He has been remanded into custody, and is set to appear in Fort Macleod Provincial Court on February 13th, 2019.

