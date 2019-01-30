Details
Category: Local News

Nanton RCMP have arrested a man who was already facing charges from earlier in the month.

At approximately 4am on January 29th, police responded to a reported break-in near Parkland, Alberta.

They soon apprehended a man who was in the midst of removing a large amount of copper wire from the industrial site.

42 year old Calgary man Brian Edward Tanner had previously been arrested on January 18th, after stealing copper wire, batteries, and industrial pumps from several High River oilfield sites. He and another suspect were released with conditions to appear in Okotoks provincial court.

His charges include:

-Breaking and entering with intent

-Mischief/damage to property over $5,000

-Possession of break-in instruments

-Fail to comply with a recognizance (x9)

 

Police say the repair cost would have been in excess of $50,000, had Tanner succeeded.

He has been remanded into custody, and is set to appear in Fort Macleod Provincial Court on February 13th, 2019.

 

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]

More Local News

Dawgs Banquet Cancelled Due To Medical Emergency

The Okotoks Dawgs 12th Annual Awards Banquet was cut short last night due to a medical emergency. Hall of Fame baseball writer and keynote speaker for the night, Bob Elliot, was in the middle of his…

Alberta Is Sitting In A Polar Vortex

Alberta is in the cycle of a Polar Vortex, that is bringing in cold temperatures and snow, that will see some temperature models looking at minus double digit numbers for the next couple of days.…

Town Wraps MDP Workshops

The Town of Okotoks hosted their second and final MDP Workshop on Saturday. As expected, water and housing were the two main topics residents were keen to discuss, though several issues were…

Ready, Set, Reserve Your Campsite!

The count down to camping season is on. Online booking for Alberta Provincial Parks group camp areas opens online Feb. 4 at 9a.m. Comfort campsite reservations open Feb. 11 at 9a.m. Reservation times…

Alberta Advantage Party Announces Candidates

The newly formed Alberta Advantage Party has announced some of its candidates for this spring's provincial election. Former Wolf Willow Public School Trustee, Paula Lameroux is the candidate for the…

Supreme Court Rules Oil Companies Cannot Abandon Wells

Okotoks oil company, Redwater Energy Corporation will be on the hook from the Supreme Courts ruling, that sees most oil companies, who abandoned their wells, be held accountable for covering the cost…

Suspect Arrested After 10 ATM Thefts

A man has been arrested after an investigation regarding several ATM thefts which occurred from December to January in and around Calgary. 48 year old Calgary man Guy Stewart was arrested following a…

Six More Weeks Of Winter Or Early Spring; Gearing Up For Groundhog Day

This Saturday, Groundhog Day will determine if there will be an extended winter or an early spring. It is said the tradition began in Europe where it was believed that the badger had the power to…

Fraudulent Accounts Halt Submission Readings For Millarville Home Contest

The Write a Letter, Win a House contest has posed a few problems for Alla Wagner, the Millarville woman who put her million-dollar home forth as the winning prize. Wagner says she's a little behind…

Okotoks Chamber Striving To Increase Membership

One of the many 2019 goals for the Okotoks and District Chamber of Commerce is to continue to increase membership of community business owners. Jayme Hall, Executive Director for the Okotoks and…

OkotoksOnline.com is Okotoks' only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Upcoming Events

Login