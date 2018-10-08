Maddison Krebs Makes Her Way To Nashville In Pursuit Of Music Career

Local musician, Maddison Krebs, has made her way to Nashville in pursuit of her career as an aspiring artist.

Krebs grew up in Okotoks, and often makes return trips to visit her family and enjoy the community she calls home. Her newly released single, "Real Real Thing," was written by Krebs just a few months before it was released.

"I started making trips to Nashville about two years ago, and I just officially moved down in February. For the past few years, I've been writing with a lot of great people, Canadians and Americans. We got geared up really quick, and I'm just really happy to have it out," she said.

Krebs says her passion for music started very young, when she first strummed a guitar string at seven.

"I stared writing music really young. I really enjoyed writing poetry and writing songs as a little girl. My mom bought me a guitar when i was seven, and I just ended up manifesting this life, and the journey never ends," she said.

Krebs says Nashville has a wonderful, welcoming and kind community and is the place to be if you're pursuing a career in music, but Okotoks will always be her home.

You can follow her journey and view a video of her new single at https://maddisonkrebs.com/

