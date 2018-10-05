On October 2 a suspect from Longview is facing 10 charges, after a police vehicle was rammed during a traffic stop.

Airdrie RCMP responded to a suspicious vehicle call on Township Road 273A and Dickson Stevenson Trail in Airdrie, and when they arrived, the suspect vehicle took off, damaging the police vehicle, and nearly injuring an officer who managed to jump out of the way.

RCMP pursued the vehicle, but due to high speeds and bad road conditions from the weekends snowfall, they decided to call off the chase in concern for public safety.

On the following day around 12:45 p.m., the 40 year old suspect named Robert Fox was found at the Cross Iron Mills Mall, after that same vehicle was located in the malls parking lot.

The Airdrie Crime Reduction Unit, Airdrie GIS and Southern Alberta Crime Reduction team worked with the malls security personnel to safely apprehend the suspect, after he was arrested on outstanding warrants, after a brief foot chase.

Later, additional stolen property was found inside the truck.

The suspect is facing a total of 10 charges, including:

Assault with a weapon

Operation of a Motor Vehicle while being pursued by Police

Resists/Obstructs a public officer

Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000

The suspect is in custody, and is set to appear in the Airdrie Provincial Court on October 9.

