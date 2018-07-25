Locals Claim Their Stampede Prizes

  • Print
A big day for a couple of locals who made their way back to Stampede Park in Calgary to claim their winnings from this year's Stampede Lotteries.

High River's Randy & Barb Jones picked up their brand new $220,000 truck and trailer package.

Randy says it was an unbelievable feeling to get the call telling him he'd won.

"The first call that I got, I was washing my truck in High River and the phone rang and it was one of my former students from SAIT, I teach carpentry there. And he was watching TV of the live draw. And he said, my daughter and I are watching, and Randy Jones from High River, and that's got to be you. You've just won a truck! And he said, No, you've won a truck and a trailer!"

carolyn goertz early bird winner july25 2018 002Okotoks Carolyn Goertz with her brand new GMC Canyon Denali.

Okotoks Carolyn Goertz was the winner of the early bird prize, a $50,000 GMC Canyon Denali truck.

She says she'd been doing chores when she found out she'd won.

"I had just finished mowing my lawn and came in and the phone rang. It's pretty exciting, I didn't believe it at first. And sure enough, it got confirmed by an e-mail later. So, pretty exciting!"

Goertz says she doesn't think of herself as a "lucky" person, but says this was pretty lucky.

