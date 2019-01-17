Local Enforcement Keeping Close Eye On Intersections

Okotoks RCMP and Okotoks Municipal Enforcement want residents to be aware of their actions at intersections.

They're joining officers across the province in recognizing Intersection Safety Month.

Peter Stapley, Acting Municipal Enforcement Manager, says there is a common mistake he sees in Okotoks.

"When you are turning right on a red light you do have to stop at the red light prior to making that right hand turn. When the light is red with the right hand turn it is treated like a stop sign, it doesn't mean you just get to go around that corner. You still have to stop and clear the intersection."

Okotoks RCMP Sgt. Zane Semaniuk offers a number of other tips motorists should keep in mind.

"One thing that was put out was bad habits collide at intersections, so just as a safety reminder to all motorists out there to obey the traffic signals and signs which is indicative of speed at intersections also, use turn indicators or signal lights, use the right of way at four-way stops, check fro traffic in all directions at intersections, and always give pedestrians the right of way."

In February the focus will shift to distracted driving.

