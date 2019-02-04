UCP leader Jason Kenney wants the NDP to call a provincial election as soon as possible.

Kenney attacked the NDP in a speech to reporters, saying they need to send us to the polls and using taxpayers money for political campaigning isn't right.

The NDP have been after Kenney for what they say are planned UCP cuts to health care and education to try and balance the books if they get elected.

Kenney says all the NDP have to go on are attacks.

"They can't defend the failure of their alliance with Justin Trudeau, their carbon tax, the higher cost of living, their joblessness. They can't defend any of that, so all they have is anger and deception," Kenny said.

For there to be an election, sometime between the beginning of March to the end of May, Premier Rachel Notley has to call for it.

