A Calgary man was able to get a trailer full of stolen construction equipment back with help from the High River RCMP.

Robert Michaud says his brother spotted the trailer on Highway 2 heading south a few days after it was stolen, and he was in the area so he was able to catch up to it.

RCMP SGT. Ryan Dlin of the High River Rcmp says they were able to do a traffic stop at the Aldersyde overpass.

"We were notified of the brother of the property owner that their trailer was stolen out of Calgary," said Dlin. "And they had seen it on the highway heading southbound towards High River."

Dlin added they recognized the trailer as being theirs because it was very distinctive.

"The brother who called us had done some work to it and recognized where the work had been done. It had some decals on it previously so he was able to identify it. He was able to notify us and we were able to just do a traffic stop on it."

Michaud was able to film the traffic stop on his dash cam and says he had no intention of confronting the culprits. but it felt great to get his property back.

Dlin doesn't recommend that kind of action.

"We prefer just let us know where you saw it last and just let it go, just so no one gets put into harms way," said Dlin.