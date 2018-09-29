High River Couple Runs Across Canada

A local couple is dashing towards their bucket list goal, of running a half marathon in every Canadian province.

Both Ron and Ann McIntosh (who are 57 and 56 respectively), have currently ran 10 half marathons together, from B.C. as far as Newfoundland.

Ann says a few reasons inspired this journey.

"A number of years ago, I was taking my dad, who had Parkinson's, back and forth to the second floor of the hospital in High River and thought, 'You know what? I don't want to be here any time soon'."

With the couples kids out of the house, and a desire to explore the country, Ann says she found an appreciation for all corners of Canada.

"People travel to Hawaii and Mexico and all those sorts of places, but Canadian beauty is amazing, and each province has it's own, that sets it apart from the other provinces. We've enjoyed every second of seeing Canada, that's for sure."

Ron says while the experience is incredible, it took awhile for the couple to train themselves for the feat.

"We did the 3 [half marathons] the first year which didn't go to bad, and did 3 more the next, the tricky part was all the training, you train five days a week for about five months before the race, which is almost like another job."

However, through the struggle of training, which began with a runners introduction course in High River, Ann says as a couple they have grown closer, healthier and have met plenty of new faces along the way.

"I have a sign that says, 'Once in awhile, in the middle of an ordinary life, a fairytale comes along.' And that's what I have here."

