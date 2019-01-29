Details
Category: Local News

 

Council members of Foothills County have voted to continue their Rural Crime Strategy for the duration of 2019.

The initiative was a pilot program which ran from October to December of 2018 saw a higher RCMP presence in the Foothills; and was largely successful according to RCMP statistics and community feedback.

Ryan Payne, Deputy CAO and Director of Community Services with Foothills County says council will provide funding, and the strategy will be implemented the same way as it was in 2018.

"There is additional funding that council has put aside in the 2019 budget for this initiative, but the program will carry on the the same enhance level of service that was purchased for the pilot project that we saw take place in 2018."

From October to December, as part of the pilot project, Foothills County provided municipal funding to the RCMP who in turn provided additional officers to the region.

Traffic safety and property crimes have been the main focuses targeted in the initiative.

Payne says residents should be aware of the higher presence of officers around the Foothills.

"I'd say the key thing to know is that the RCMP are out and about keeping an eye on things, they'll be on some of the more remote roads and locations throughout the county keeping an eye on things. People shouldn't be concerned about seeing the RCMP out there, they're just there to keep their presence known and to keep the community safe."

Foothills County is now waiting for an agreement from the provincial government, expected within the week.

RCMP will be presenting their Q3 and Q4 statistics in March or April, which will provide more details of how effective the pilot program was.

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]

More Local News

Dawgs Banquet Cancelled Due To Medical Emergency

The Okotoks Dawgs 12th Annual Awards Banquet was cut short last night due to a medical emergency. Hall of Fame baseball writer and keynote speaker for the night, Bob Elliot, was in the middle of his…

Alberta Is Sitting In A Polar Vortex

Alberta is in the cycle of a Polar Vortex, that is bringing in cold temperatures and snow, that will see some temperature models looking at minus double digit numbers for the next couple of days.…

Town Wraps MDP Workshops

The Town of Okotoks hosted their second and final MDP Workshop on Saturday. As expected, water and housing were the two main topics residents were keen to discuss, though several issues were…

Ready, Set, Reserve Your Campsite!

The count down to camping season is on. Online booking for Alberta Provincial Parks group camp areas opens online Feb. 4 at 9a.m. Comfort campsite reservations open Feb. 11 at 9a.m. Reservation times…

Alberta Advantage Party Announces Candidates

The newly formed Alberta Advantage Party has announced some of its candidates for this spring's provincial election. Former Wolf Willow Public School Trustee, Paula Lameroux is the candidate for the…

Supreme Court Rules Oil Companies Cannot Abandon Wells

Okotoks oil company, Redwater Energy Corporation will be on the hook from the Supreme Courts ruling, that sees most oil companies, who abandoned their wells, be held accountable for covering the cost…

Suspect Arrested After 10 ATM Thefts

A man has been arrested after an investigation regarding several ATM thefts which occurred from December to January in and around Calgary. 48 year old Calgary man Guy Stewart was arrested following a…

Six More Weeks Of Winter Or Early Spring; Gearing Up For Groundhog Day

This Saturday, Groundhog Day will determine if there will be an extended winter or an early spring. It is said the tradition began in Europe where it was believed that the badger had the power to…

Fraudulent Accounts Halt Submission Readings For Millarville Home Contest

The Write a Letter, Win a House contest has posed a few problems for Alla Wagner, the Millarville woman who put her million-dollar home forth as the winning prize. Wagner says she's a little behind…

Okotoks Chamber Striving To Increase Membership

One of the many 2019 goals for the Okotoks and District Chamber of Commerce is to continue to increase membership of community business owners. Jayme Hall, Executive Director for the Okotoks and…

OkotoksOnline.com is Okotoks' only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Upcoming Events

Login