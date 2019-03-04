Festival Showcases Local Youth Acting Skills

Local youth performed in the first annual Foothills Youth Short Play & Monologue Festival at the Rotary Performing Arts Centre on Saturday.

Samantha Bell, the festival's director, said that the performances was a fantastic showcase of the talent we have here in the Foothills.

"We had all different ages, we actuually had a 7 year old go up and do a monologue and it was amazing," said Bell. "It has never ceased to amaze me, their capability at such a young age."

Bell said the festival was such a success that she's starting to make plans for next year's installment.

"It couldn't have been better, these kids were so amazing today!" Bell said. "I'll just say bigger. We're hoping to have even more submissions next year."