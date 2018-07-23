  • Print
Details
Category: Local News

A fatal incident in Kananaskis Country over the weekend.

On Saturday, RCMP responded to a call for a back country rescue at Mt. Lipsett.

It was reported a male climber had fallen approximately 200 feet and was unconscious.

When emergency services arrived at the scene the man had succumbed to his injuries and was declared deceased.

Police say the 65-year-old man was from BC and had been climbing with another experienced climber at the time of the incident.

No further details are available at this time.

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]

More Local News

Cause Of Fire On Knowles Avenue Still Under Investigation

The Okotoks Fire Department is still trying to determine the cause of the fire that destroyed a home on Knowles Avenue last week. Fire Chief, Ken Thevenot, says the fire appears to have started on…

Community Comes Together To Help Victims Of Knowles Avenue Fire

Neighbours and the Okotoks community have come together to help the victims of the Knowles Avenue fire last week. Naydene Lewis, who lives just a few doors down from the home at 18 Knowles Avenue,…

Locals Claim Their Stampede Prizes

A big day for a couple of locals who made their way back to Stampede Park in Calgary to claim their winnings from this year's Stampede Lotteries. High River's Randy & Barb Jones picked up their brand…

Two Men In Custody In Connection With Okotoks Assault

Okotoks and High River RCMP have made a pair of arrests in an assault case from a couple of weeks ago. Back in Monday, July 9, police say a trio of men burst into an Okotoks home assaulting the owner…

A Spooky Summer With Okotoks Full Moon Ghost Tours

Okotoks residents are invited to add some thrill to their summer with the annual Full Moon Ghost Tours. The tours have been taking place for 10 years around Halloween and this is the fourth year for…

Feeding The Foothills A Success For The Okotoks Food Bank

The annual Feeding the Foothills campaign wrapped up on July 12th with amazing results again in food and cash donations. Sheila Hughes, Executive Director for the Okotoks Food Bank, says the annual…

Anthem United And Builders Support Sheep River Health Trust

Anthem United, a Sheep River Health Trust Champion, joined with other home builders in Okotoks last week to support the Sheep River Health Trust. Tanya Thorn, Sheep River Health Trust Representative,…

Battle Of The Barbers To Support The Less Fortunate

A unique barbering competition will be taking place here in Okotoks to raise funding and awareness for the homeless. Jay Gauthier, award winning Ghost Town Barber and Event Coordinator, says there…

Using Sandwich Board Signs In Okotoks

A popular way for businesses to advertise is by using sandwich board signs. In Okotoks, signs are allowed in the heritage mixed use district as well as all commercial and industrial districts with…

Toddler Suffers Second Degree Burns To His Feet After A Visit To The Spray Park

A local two- year- old boy is recovering swiftly after sustaining second degree superficial burns to the bottoms of his feet at the Okotoks Spray Park. Rebecca Donockley, mother of the child, says…

OkotoksOnline.com is Okotoks' only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login