Extended Camping Seasons Available For Thanksgiving Weekend

There's plenty of hunting, camping and fishing opportunities available around Alberta this holiday long weekend as several campsites around the province are offering an extended camping season for families celebrating Thanksgiving outdoors.

Director of Wildlife Policy for Alberta Matt Besko says if your out hunting this weekend, have your papers with you and stay safe.

"Make sure that you have proper licenses if your out hunting, make sure your gear and equipment is up to standard, make sure you're as safe as possible and that you abide by the hunting regulations."

If your looking to get your camping, hunting or fishing fix, a list of available campgrounds, with extended seasons is available here.

In addition, Alberta Parks is reminding boaters to ensure that their vessels are clean, drained and dried before leaving to prevent the spread of invasive species and disease.

Besko says there's plenty to be thankful for our in the Alberta wilderness, but accidents can happen at any time.

"I would urge people to take advantage of Alberta's abundance of game species and recreational opportunity that it provides, but please do so in a very safe manner."

Lastly, with a few revisions to the hunting policies announced a few months ago, Besko suggests reviewing the new provincial policies, which can be found here.

