A new eco-friendly car charging network is set to span Southern Alberta.

The Provincial Government announced their 1.2 million dollar "Peaks to Prairies" network, which will cover over 1700 kilometres.

The project aims to boost tourism in Southern Alberta, as well as reduce emissions. Stations will be powered by 100% renewable energy.

Longview and Nanton are among the large list of communities that will be part of the network.

The stations will be produced by Canadian company AddEnergie, and installed/operated by Alberta-based company ATCO Electric.

Okotoks was exempt from the list, possibly due to fact that two charging stations were installed along Elizabeth Street in the summer of 2015.

The project is set to be completed in December of 2019.

 

