Those hoping for better weather in the Southern Alberta area have some assuring news from Environment Canada.

While snowfall blanketed local areas in amounts surpassing forecast predictions, drier and warmer weather is on the way.

Meteorologist for Environment Canada Brian Proctor says not to expect beach weather, but residents of the Foothills should be able to put away their snow shovels for another few weeks.

"While we don't have fantastic news about rebounding into the double digit temperatures and an increase in West and Southwest winds, we do see a drying trend for the next little period of time."

Proctor says we can rest assured that cozy and moderate Fall weather will resume, however a brief blip in flurries will mark the beginning of the work week on October 8-9.

"We do get a little bit of an impulse coming through on Sunday night heading into the Tuesday time frame. At that point we are looking at more of a flurry kind of event, as opposed to a significant snowfall for the Foothills region."

While we may see flurries continue to linger through the remainder of Fall, Proctor says October should look a lot less wintry than the months to come.

