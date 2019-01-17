Dishing the Dirt on Vermicomposting

Details
Category: Local News

The Town of Okotoks hosted the first of their Green Living Workshops yesterday.

Robin Buriak, also known as "Princess Dirt" presented at the workshop, which was centred around vermicomposting; the process of disposing of organic waste to produce worm "castings". Attendees got an education on how to keep the worms happy and healthy and how their castings can be used to fertilize plants, as well as a closeup look at the worms.

worms

Jinny Toffelmire, Environment and Sustainability Specialist with the Town of Okotoks says the Green Living Series came about because of interest from the public.

"We've done a few public events with the Garden Club, and we also did the Native Bee Workshop, and we saw a lot of itnerest fom the public to do these types of events, so we thought "Why not just do one every month?" Then we can cover a broad spectrum of topics."

The first workshop saw a high attendance, something Toffelmire hopes to see continue through the next few workshops the town has planned.

"We've got someone coming in from Green Calgary, and they're going to teach us about the importance of cleaning our homes with non-toxic green cleaning products, and people who come will also be able to make one while they're here and take it home with them. In March we have growing veggies for beginners, and then after that we will have our Native Bee workshop with Lexy, That'll be really fun, making bee houses again."

For more information on the Green Living Workshops Series, click here.

 

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]

More Local News

New French Immersion Programs On the Way for the Foothills

There are some exciting programs in store for French immersion students in the Foothills. Speaking in front of the Foothills School Division on January 16th, Divisional French Immersion Facilitator…

Preparation Key To Snowshoe Safety

With a fresh blanket of snow now covering the Foothills, residents may be feeling inspired to head outdoors. Snowshoeing is a popular option around the Kananaskis region this time of year. When…

Dishing the Dirt on Vermicomposting

The Town of Okotoks hosted the first of their Green Living Workshops yesterday. Robin Buriak, also known as "Princess Dirt" presented at the workshop, which was centred around vermicomposting; the…

A Series Of Vehicle Break Ins Prompts Warning For Residents

A series of vehicle break-ins have some Okotoks residents cautioning others to be mindful of their property and vehicles when parked. In the early morning hours of January tenth, two separate…

Local Enforcement Keeping Close Eye On Intersections

Okotoks RCMP and Okotoks Municipal Enforcement want residents to be aware of their actions at intersections. They're joining officers across the province in recognizing Intersection Safety Month.…

New Year, New Exhibits At The Okotoks Museum & Archives

New year, new exhibits at the Okotoks Museum and Archives. The three new additions are titled Love Stories of the Foothills, We Made Our Own Fun, and Headstones, Hymnbooks, and Burial Traditions.…

Okotoks Dawgs Academy Coach And Alumni Drafted To LA Dodgers

After signing a contract with the LA Dodgers, Okotoks Dawgs Academy alumni and coach, Jordan Procyshen, will be heading to Arizona this coming Sunday. Procyshen is set to report in Arizona on January…

New Rules for Construction Zones

New rules for construction zones have been implemented by the Alberta Government. Contractors are now required to cover speed reduction signs if there are no workers present and if there are no…

Provincial Election Could Come By Mid-April

It looks like we could be headed to the polls in a Provincial election by the middle of April. The NDP says they'll head back to the Legislature on Monday, March 18 with a speech from the throne.…

Change To Loading Zone Looks To Enhance Busy Times At Local School

Ecole Good Shepard School has made some changes to their parking signs in front of the school in hopes of enhancing drop off and pick up times. Peter Stapley, Acting Manager for Okotoks Municipal…

OkotoksOnline.com is Okotoks' only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Upcoming Events

Login